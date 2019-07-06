Sidmouth Running Club gets terrific boost from the Keith Owen Fund

(Left to right) Sidmouth Running Club coaches Claire, Liz, Kerry with the Mighty Green SRC Juniors group. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Saturday, July 6, 2019

8:37 AM

The training sessions last for 90 minutes where a multi-event approach is adopted, teaching speed, endurance, jumping and throwing.

Each member is given an activity card to record their progress over the weeks with awards presented at the end.

As with any start-up the cost is high but it was important to us that the juniors felt part of the club.

Chair Terry Bewes approached the secretary of the Keith Owen Fund, Liz Warren to enquire if this was something they may consider and she was very enthusiastic and suggested we make an application.

Our application for funding for the junior vests, activity cards and flag were approved and we were pleased to welcome Liz to a training session to hand them over.

Liz gave those gathered a talk on the Keith Owen Fund and the fundamentals that it strives to achieve in helping out such a diverse range of activities in the town and surrounding areas especially where youth is concerned.

The club is most grateful for the £950 that it invested in our juniors.

For more details on how to apply for an award form the Keith Owen Fund go to http://www.sidvaleassociation.org.uk/