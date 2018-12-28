December 28 2018 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club hold a carol singing party run

Sidmouth Running Club chairman Terry Bewes wearing the T-shirt that was presented to him by Jo Earlam. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Sidmouth Running Club chairman Terry Bewes wearing the T-shirt that was presented to him by Jo Earlam. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Friday, December 28, 2018
Of the two running groups, one did a more serious six mile route and the other took a more leisurely three and a bit mile run with a carol singing tour around the town!

We called on some ex-members and friends of the club giving our best rendition of ‘Oh Come All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Silent Night’.

There were more songs sung at various points, and, as we ran past the Fields Department Store, a couple out for a walk received a perfected version of ‘Jingle Bells’.

The last leg saw the group run on to the Kingswood and Deboran Hotel on the seafront where we ‘Wished A Merry Christmas’ to the town council as they were waiting for the Christmas Pudding to be served.

We think they enjoyed our efforts as there was plenty of applause after we had completed the song.

Having rung, and sung, it was back to Port Royal for our Christmas get together with food, drinks, a quiz and raffle.

After the raffle, Jo Earlam presented, on behalf of the club, for all the hard work done by chairman Terry Bewes, a T-shirt with ‘Captain Terry, King of the Mighty Greens’ emblazoned upon it.

