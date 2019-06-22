June 22 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club junior group enjoy another successful session

The inaugural Sidmouth Running Club junior group all set for action in the grounds of Sidmouth College. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
The inaugural Sidmouth Running Club junior group all set for action in the grounds of Sidmouth College. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Saturday, June 22, 2019
It was certainly another case of FUNdementals and athletics packed into a 90 minute session what, despite the drizzly weather, was clearly enjoyed by one and all in their Mighty Green colours.

All taking part, worked hard on their running arms and fast legs playing 'Get into Gear'.

During their warm up they worked on agility in the 'Volcanoes and Craters' game, Volcanoes won (but they did have one more in their team).

The main session was concentrating on sprinting, vertical jumps and the push throw in which the children enjoyed using the new 1kg shot puts.

