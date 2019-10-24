October 24 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club juniors bag Mighty Green Awards

Sidmouth Running Club junior members with their certifictaes. Picture SRC
Thursday, October 24, 2019
1:12 PM

Rose Ashby, Aidan Corfield and Tom Clapham all received their bronze award for attending all five sessions in the 12-to-14-year -olds group.

The club is really keen to promote the 12-to-14-year-olds so please come along and bring a friend to the next sessions on the November 10, 17 and 24 and December 1 and 8, at Sidmouth College Gymnasium and sports field where you will take part in the ABCs of running under the instruction of our England Athletic Coaches.

Please see the club website for more details.

