Sidmouth Running Club juniors bag Mighty Green Awards

October 24 2019 Latest news:
Thursday, October 24, 2019
1:12 PM
Rose Ashby, Aidan Corfield and Tom Clapham all received their bronze award for attending all five sessions in the 12-to-14-year -olds group.
The club is really keen to promote the 12-to-14-year-olds so please come along and bring a friend to the next sessions on the November 10, 17 and 24 and December 1 and 8, at Sidmouth College Gymnasium and sports field where you will take part in the ABCs of running under the instruction of our England Athletic Coaches.
