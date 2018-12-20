Sidmouth Running Club latest – one-way ticket to Exmouth and a run, jog or walk back to Sidmouth

Sidmouth Running Club members who took part in the Exmouth outing. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Thursday, December 20, 2018

12:21 PM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coach made a stop at Budleigh for Christie Ward, Julia Haddrell, Alexa Baker and a few other members to make their way back along nine miles of the coastal path.

Then, Janice Long, Greg Ward, John Sharples, Peter Bishop and a whippet were dropped off at the Exmouth Lifeboat Station for a longer 11-mile jaunt back.

The final drop-off point was at Exmouth Rugby Club, giving a 14-mile trek back to Sidmouth.

On disembarking the coach, Tim Mitchell and Richard Summerhayes shot off, leaving The Rusty Runners (Terry’s words not mine) Monica Read, Helen Palmer, Cathy Keast and Terry Bewes to their more leisurely paced jog back along the coastal path.

There were some heavy showers, lots of mud to wade through and many hills to climb on what was a great day out.

● Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) is holding an improvers’ course in the new year.

It will be an eight-week programme for those who have run before but need an incentive to get going again, or solo runners who would like to progress with a group.

There are 20 places available at a cost of £25, which includes Club Membership for 2019, Corporate LED Membership and Public Liability Insurance.

Having run on and off for years myself, but always on my own, I realised that a pattern of stop/start had taken a hold on my running! So, having asked myself why was it like this, I came to the conclusion that an element of being a permanent lone runner had taken the fun away!

Also, let’s face it, it’s tough running alone. Running with others helped, especially when the aches and pains or huffs and puffs kicked in.

Chatting with a friend while jogging soon distracts the mind and before you know it you’re back up to those longer distances, and even really enjoying the odd distance run on your own again. SRC is a great club to be a member of, with something on offer for everyone.

It is a very supportive and social club and I am very glad I joined four years ago.

For more info, have a look at the website www.sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk or contact Terry on 07734 581782 or Email: terry@zakia.co.uk