Sidmouth Running Club latest - ‘What Came Before? A sting in the tail, or the Night Jar?

Some of the Mighty Green Team before the events took place at Bicton Arena on Saturday afternoon. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Thursday, September 19, 2019

12:49 PM

The events were organised by Flying Fox Running and the routes took the competitors over the unique Pebblebed Heathland of Woodbury Common.

Nikita Kay, a new Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) member of just two weeks, having done the couch to 5k using an app on her phone, decided to take on as her first race, the 5k What Came Before.

That, in itself was brave, but braver still was completing the route having been stung on her backside by an angry wasp!

She was not alone in being stung, Suzi Rockey also received one on her behind! Alexa Baker had been given her ticket to this race by Kyle Baker as a birthday present. She too received a sting to her rear end!

David Skinner, who has a habit of getting stung by wasps during races had his finger stung…you got away lightly David, as your stinger did not go for your behind!

Kyle Baker led the Mighty Green's (MG) around the route while Terry Bewes took a more defensive decision to run at the back of the competitors keeping well away from the pesky wasps.

Antony Hall took off right from the beginning of the What Came Before 10k race. He literally shot off leaving all behind him. He sustained his pace throughout the race and held the lead position all the way around. He took first place by over four minutes.

Christine and Karen Farnham evaded the angry insects and ran the route together.

The five-mile Night Jar event saw runners enjoy a moonlit run on heathland. Julia Haddrell managed to beat last years attempt by four minutes.

Laura Broughton was really pleased to have knocked twelve minutes from her previous attempt and Bex MacDonald also gained a new personal best (PB) time.

Kat Hall ran a respectable 'middle of the field' race. Dee Lawerence decided it was time to take the plunge and do an event.

She chose running five miles in the dark and completed it in a very respectable hour. Terry Bewes also took part in the Night Jar in the 'sweeper' position and ran with Dee.

Tim Swarbrick took on the 10 miler and enjoyed it, so much so, that he took a wrong turning halfway around!

He noticed that the competitors that were behind him had all taken a different route…and then the penny dropped! Fortunately he had not gone far off route and only lost a few places.

Results

What Came Before 5k: Kyle Baker, 6th, 25:58; Suzi Rockey, 18th, 31:31: Nikita Kay, 35th, 37:19; David Skinner, 40th, 39:31; Alexa Baker, 43rd, 41:39; Terry Bewes, 46th; 43:59.

What Came Before 10k: Antony Hall, 1st male, 1st MV40, 43:38; Christine Farnham, 18th, 31:31; Ken Farnham, 26th, 1:00:05

Night Jar 5 miles: Kyle Baker 12th, 44:58; Becky MacDonald, 19th, 47:45; Laura Broughton, 29th, 51:05; Kat Hall, 35th, 53:29; Julia Haddrell, 59, 58:58; Doreth (Dee) Lawrence; 70th, 1:06:41; Terry Bewes 71st, 1:06:42