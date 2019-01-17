Sidmouth Running Club launch new beginners and improvers courses.

Sidmouth Running Club Improvers group. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Thursday, January 17, 2019

Sidmouth Running Club Beginners course January 2019. Picture SRC Sidmouth Running Club Beginners course January 2019. Picture SRC

There were 42 who joined the beginners’ group and another 13, who joined the improvers’ group.

An inspiring speech was given by club chairman Terry Bewes, who spoke great words of wisdom (something of which he has much), along with words of encouragement (something of which he has even more).

There was a brief guide as to what to expect from the club and then group photos were taken.

The beginners’ group was led by Colin Flood and Claire Ashby with assistance from yours truly (Hamish Spence). The group set off along the seafront, fast walking the distance of the first two lampposts and then jogging the distance of the next two.

This was repeated all the way to the Manor Road car park.

In the car park the group was introduced to an official warm-up session and then off again, run-walking through the town via the cinema and the Toll House back to Port Royal.

Run leader Colin introduced the concept of looping back and this group really took to it. Once all were back, the group did three different static stretches.

Leading the improvers’ group was the club’s head coach, Tim Mitchell, together with Paul Mitchell. Tim started with a brief about running and how to get back into it and what to be careful about.

He explained that the aim of this course was to help those returning to this sport to get back into a regular run and for all to progress with their running abilities. After the briefing, the group had a steady run along the seafront, into Manor Road, then up the Bickwell Valley, down Knowle Drive and back to the club.