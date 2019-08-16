Sidmouth Running Club make £250 donation to the South West Coast Path Association

Sidmouth Running Club treasurer Tim Clay, presents a cheque for �400 to Tim Swarbrick representing Charlie�s Fund. Picture MICHAEL GINSBURG

Friday, August 16, 2019

9:56 AM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club met on the stretch of coast path that overlooks Salcombe Regis Valley and beach, carrying with them a giant cheque to mark the occasion.

The club said they are making the donation to recognise the work the charity does in keeping their favourite running routes open, accessible, safe and in good condition.

The club, which was founded in 2003, caters for all running abilities and has a very friendly and social membership openly welcoming and encouraging new members to achieve their goals.

Tim Clay, Sidmouth Running Club treasurer, said: "The Sidmouth Running Club has 215 members and one of the reasons we are able to attract so many runners is the fact that we run in such stunning countryside and coast line. Core to this is the South West Coast Path, which we not only use frequently for training on, but it's also the route we use for our massively successful Exe to the Axe race, which this year attracted nearly 300 runners from across the country. So as a club it is great for us to be able to put something back in to assist in the upkeep of the path."

With regular organised meet-ups on Mondays and Wednesdays in spring and summer on the coast path, the club takes full advantage of its unique views and elevation to motivate runners and improve their core strength and endurance.

Director of the South West Coast Path Association, Julian Gray said: "We're delighted to have the ongoing support of the Sidmouth Running Club and it's fantastic that more and more people are getting out on the path regularly to keep fit and test their endurance at races like the Exe to Axe.

"It's also great to know that people understand the time, effort and money needed to maintain our national trails. We take the support from local communities and leverage with our wide stakeholder network to ensure every pound donated delivers much-needed work on the ground to ensure the fantastic South West coast path remains for future generations."

Whilst the coast path is free for everyone to use, it costs at least £1,000 per year for every mile of the 630-mile path to keep it open, safe and clearly signed. There are many ways you can choose to give back to the coast path, by donating to one of the charity's appeals like Step Up, which aims to replace 1,000 steps on the coast path by next year.

You can also join as a member or choose to fundraise by organising your own South West Coast Path Challenge. For more information, please visit www.southwestcoastpath.org.uk/step-up or www.southwestcoastpath.org.uk/challenge