Sidmouth Running Club members bag PBs at Exmouth Parkrun

Sidmouth Running Club mmebers at the Exmouth Parkrun. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Friday, June 21, 2019

8:36 AM

Sidmouth Running Club's Sue Collman at a Parkrun in sunny San Francisco. Picture SRC Sidmouth Running Club's Sue Collman at a Parkrun in sunny San Francisco. Picture SRC

Sarah Clapham did her 15th Parkrun and also bagged her self a new PB, with her time being 25:27.

A PB too for Christine Farnham, who sped her way around in 25:49 while her sister, Karen [Farnham] was more leisurely in her approach, finishing the run in 26:07.

Juliet Powell also gained a PB, with her new best time now 29:52 and there was also a PB for Christie Ward who raced around in 29:57.

However, in terms of the 'Man of the Match', that tag must go to John Sharples who has become a centurion Parkrunner, having completed his 100th Parkrun, finishing this particular one in a time of 29:58.

Julia Haddrell and her 'K9' completed her 70th Parkrun in a time of 30:44. Lesley Miszewska finished in 33:41 and Sarah Powell was home in a time of 36:45.

First time Parkrunner Donna Welsh ran with David Welsh in 37:22, the latter cheerfully sweeping up the MG group.

Elsewhere, Suzi Rocky took 27:22 to complete Seaton's pebble track and travelling Park-runner, Sue Collman, took on the Crissy Field Parkrun in faraway and sunny San Francisco.