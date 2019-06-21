June 21 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club members bag PBs at Exmouth Parkrun

Sidmouth Running Club mmebers at the Exmouth Parkrun. Picture SRC
Friday, June 21, 2019
Sarah Clapham did her 15th Parkrun and also bagged her self a new PB, with her time being 25:27.

A PB too for Christine Farnham, who sped her way around in 25:49 while her sister, Karen [Farnham] was more leisurely in her approach, finishing the run in 26:07.

Juliet Powell also gained a PB, with her new best time now 29:52 and there was also a PB for Christie Ward who raced around in 29:57.

However, in terms of the 'Man of the Match', that tag must go to John Sharples who has become a centurion Parkrunner, having completed his 100th Parkrun, finishing this particular one in a time of 29:58.

Julia Haddrell and her 'K9' completed her 70th Parkrun in a time of 30:44. Lesley Miszewska finished in 33:41 and Sarah Powell was home in a time of 36:45.

First time Parkrunner Donna Welsh ran with David Welsh in 37:22, the latter cheerfully sweeping up the MG group.

Elsewhere, Suzi Rocky took 27:22 to complete Seaton's pebble track and travelling Park-runner, Sue Collman, took on the Crissy Field Parkrun in faraway and sunny San Francisco.

