Sidmouth Running Club members embrace the 2019 Great West Run

Thursday, October 17, 2019

11:57 AM

The route is an out and back race, passing through Wipton Village along Blackboy Road and into the city centre where they do a quick loop into the High street. They turn left at John Lewis and onto the B3103, passing the prison and the Clock Tower round-a-bout. They then head out along Cowley Bridge Road turning onto Stoke Road where they head up to the end of Stoke woods.

Here the competitors turn around and follow the road back to the University and run through the campus along Prince of Wales Rd, Union Road and down to Blackboy Rd again. Runners then turned left onto Summer Lane and onto Exeter Arena for a stadium finish.

First home of the Sidmouth Running Club contingent was Sarah Clapham in 1:52:16 (chip time) with Sue Coleman not far behind, finishing in 1:57:00.

Just three week ago Cheryl Boulton sprained her ankle running at the Swindon half, so, with two and a half weeks of complete rest with no training, she was delighted that her ankle held out during the run, and even happier with her time of 2:13:09.

Amelia Frankpittn was very slightly slower than last year and feels it was all down to not having the marathon addict and great training buddy Jo Earlam running along-side, spurring her on.

However, Amelia did manage to keep up with the 2.15 pacer for eight miles until the hills, where she slowed down. The game was not up though, as she still had something left in the tank. Saving the last bit of energy for the sprint too and over the finish line, finishing in a time of 2:24:49.