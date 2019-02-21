Sidmouth Running Club members enjoy an evening in the company of Jo Pavey MBE

Joe Pavey MBE with Sidmouth Running Club members. Picture TONY VELTEROP

Steve Birley Thursday, February 21, 2019

12:55 PM

She gave the club members a very interesting talk about part of her Olympic journey. She gave words of wisdom and many words of encouragement, especially to our new intake of beginners.

After the talk, Jo ran with all the beginner groups for part of their routes and also with the three-mile and the four-mile groups. This was a very carefully organised operation, with tight scheduling for all groups to be in the right places on time. This is now the second time SRC has had the pleasure of running with Jo and she really is an inspiration.

So our thanks go to her, and we wish her all the best for Tokyo 2020.