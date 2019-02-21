February 21 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club members enjoy an evening in the company of Jo Pavey MBE

Joe Pavey MBE with Sidmouth Running Club members. Picture TONY VELTEROP
Joe Pavey MBE with Sidmouth Running Club members. Picture TONY VELTEROP

Thursday, February 21, 2019
12:55 PM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

She gave the club members a very interesting talk about part of her Olympic journey. She gave words of wisdom and many words of encouragement, especially to our new intake of beginners.

After the talk, Jo ran with all the beginner groups for part of their routes and also with the three-mile and the four-mile groups. This was a very carefully organised operation, with tight scheduling for all groups to be in the right places on time. This is now the second time SRC has had the pleasure of running with Jo and she really is an inspiration.

So our thanks go to her, and we wish her all the best for Tokyo 2020.

Most Read

Father and son attack man with metal bar and wooden pole in Sidmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth’s shop ‘thank-you to customers’ as they announce closure before fifth anniversary

Sidmouth wines. Ref shs 6485-46-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

How much of Sidmouth’s fatberg has been removed so far?

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife

Bearded dragon stuffed in shoebox discovered near Sidmouth play area

The bearded dragon which was discovered in a shoebox in Sidmouth. Picture: Jurassic Vets

Join our newsletter