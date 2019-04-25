Sidmouth Running Club members enjoy Wednesday evening cross country run

April 25 2019 Latest news:
Steve Birley
Thursday, April 25, 2019
2:20 PM
Last Wednesday, with beautiful clear weather, the club met at White Cross picnic area, taking full advantage of the views across the Otter Valley, and that was before setting off anywhere!
This is a good venue to met up at, as there are many choices of routes. There are pancake flat routes along East Hill Strips or over to Beacon Hill.
Then, for the more hilly and challenging routes, heading down towards Tipton St John is an option - getting back up the hill though - that is also an option!
Which ever route is taken there are many good views of our rolling Devon countryside.