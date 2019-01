Sidmouth Running Club members in training for the Four Trigs meeting

The Sidmouth Running Club sociable Trigs training group. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Friday, January 11, 2019

10:25 AM

The group did a warm-up run down The Byes to Beatlands Road.

This is where the hard work started, with the long climb up the coastal path, but the views are worth the effort.

The group found their way to Weston Trig and then Buckton Hill trig point, stopping briefly to catch their breath.

All that was left was the short hill down to the rugby club along the country lanes before a deserved rest!