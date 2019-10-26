Sidmouth Running Club members out in force for Parkrun action

Sidmouth Running Club member Ann Cole at the Winchester Parkrun. Picture:SRC

Saturday, October 26, 2019

8:49 AM

David Skinner travelled north to Newcastle-under-Lyme to take part in the Wammy Parkrun.

This was originally an industrial site in the 18th and 19th centuries and the run is an out and back on the route of what was an industrial railway.

The course gets its name from a huge 32-ton hammer at the old iron works that made such a noise (wham wham) that the name stuck. David completed his latest Parkrun in a time of 32:18.

Ann Cole travelled to Winchester and ran superbly, landing a new personal best (PB), with her time being 35:02.

Closer to home, Beccy Johnson and her daughter Isla, travelled to Mid Devon to take part in the Killerton Parkrun. Beccy completed the run in a time of 39:08 and Isla finished a stride ahead of her in 39:07.

Our only runner at the latest Seaton Parkrun was Sarah Powell, who finished the run in 35:06. There was a big contingent that journeyed across to Exmouth where the new PBs went to: Sam Ingram (21:41), Steve Saunders (23:46), Sarah Browne (28:02), Nikita Kay (29:03) and Alex Baker (33:43).

Other members at Seaton were: John Sharples (25:13), Sarah Clapham (26:09) and Lesley Miszewska (34:57).