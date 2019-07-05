Sidmouth Running Club members take on the The Umbourne Ug

The eight Sidmouth Running Club 'Mighty Green' members before taking on the Umbourne Ug. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Friday, July 5, 2019

8:41 AM

It is also a scenic and very beautiful route. Starting and finishing in the village of Umbourne it very soon heads into the hills.

It was a very hot Saturday evening with dry conditions underfoot, so the eight runners from the Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) who took part were grateful for the refreshment stops, most particularly the one with cider on tap.

The event was well signed and the marshals were all very helpful and gave the runners encouragement.

David King was the first Sidmouth runner to cross the line coming in 35th position over all in a time of 59;39.

Christine Farnham took 51st place in 1:05:39 with sister Karen [Farnham] one place behind, 52nd in 1:05:41.

Not far behind was Sarah Clapham, finishing 59th in 1:09:05 and Caroline Ball came 85th in 1:30:40. Sarah Watkins and Kerry Agar, the latter running her first 10k race, crossed the line together, 86th and 87th respectively, in a time of 1:31:50.

For this years beginner Beccy Johnson, this was her first 10k race since 2011, so she did well to take 88th place in 1:32:02.

Beccy thanks Sarah, Paul and Kerry for sticking with her when they could have run faster.

They showed the true Mighty Green Spirit and made sure I wasn't left behind. Paul Williamson swept up for the MG's in 89th place with a time of 1:32:04.

After the race had finished the runners could relax, have a drink and enjoy the barbecue and cakes!