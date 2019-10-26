October 26 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club members take on the Woodbury 10km Fun Run

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Woodbury 10k. Picture: SRC
Saturday, October 26, 2019
8:52 AM

The event is hosted by Christ Church, Woodbury, raising funds for Hope4Kibera.

Unfortunately, with half-term and the Rugby World Cup matches on TV, only 68 competed, which was a pity as it was an excellently organised event.

This is a road race starting from the village hall and takes you around the village and out towards Woodbury Salterton.

There is a loop around Woodbury Salterton and then back toward Woodbury, finishing at the Village Hall. Awaiting you as you crossed the line was a medal and a bottle of water and a bacon roll, tea or coffee in the hall, and all for £12; £10 if you were an EA affiliated club member.With only 341 feet of elevation gain it is not a particularly hilly course, rather long slow climbs with some nice downhill stretches, although I did hear someone say at the finish 'why do they call it a fun run'! This was one of the first races I entered back in 2010 where I recorded a time of 57:38, so nine years later I was well pleased with my time of 1:00:47. Clearly my recovery is going well and I am getting nearer to the sub 1-hour 10km. Sarah prepared for this race with a Parkrun the day before, Emma was up protesting in London and David, on one of his rare non-appearances, sat in front of the television watching the rugby.As for the MG times: Sarah Clapham, 51:18; Christine Farnham, 52:35; Karen Farnham, 54:17; David Millen, 56:09; Terry Bewes, 1:00:47; John Doherty, 1:01:00; Gail Goldsmith, 1:01:13; Rachel Burrow, 1:05:12; Emma Grainger, 1:08:33.

