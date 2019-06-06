June 6 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club’s Alphabet Parkrun man chalks up the letter ‘G’

Sidmouth Running Club's David Skinner after his Parkrun in Wales that saw him add the letter G to his Alphabet Parkrun challenge. Picture SRC
Thursday, June 6, 2019
12:46 PM

While visiting Wales, David took part in the Gnoll Parkrun which meant he had added the letter 'G' to his list of alphabet Parkruns!

A very pleasant and warm Saturday morning was spent jogging with people from many other areas of the UK. Some of which seemed to know several other SRC members, or had run with or against a Mighty Green somewhere… "It is indeed a small world, or perhaps it's more the case that the reputation of Sidmouth Running Club is spreading!"

