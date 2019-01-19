Sidmouth Running Club’s Cheryl turns up the heat on half marathon training

January 19 2019 Latest news:
Saturday, January 19, 2019
Last Sunday she undertook an 11-mile run from a starting point in Sidford.
Fortunately, she had Carolyn Sinclair with her for the first six-and-a-half miles.
It is always helpful to have someone else with you when training, so this was very welcome company.
Cheryl is looking forward to the forthcoming half marathon as it will be her first since 2015, after which she suffered a running injury that kept her out of the sport for over a year.
She has since been slowly building up her strength back to 5k distances on her own. It was only as recently as July 2018 that she joined SRC.
She now looks forward to taking part in events wearing The Mighty Green shirt. We wish her the best of luck getting fit enough for the Exeter half marathon.