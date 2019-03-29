Sidmouth Running Club’s David Skinner completes 100 Parkruns with Killerton run

Sidmouth Running Club's David Skinner being presented with a trophy for completing his 100th Parkrun. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Friday, March 29, 2019

6:03 PM

Sidmouth Running Club member Sarah Johnson at the Seaton Parkrun. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

David turned up suitably attired in SRC colours with some extras for good measure and completed his 100th Parkrun.

On the same day, the Mighty Green Parkrun Group met at The Quay for the Exeter Riverside event.

Chris Day-Kerry was not running as he has an injury, but turned out to help marshal along the course and a six month pregnant Jess Daer ran the course.

First home of the SRC members was Jack Saunders in 21:33.

The other SRC times were: Greg Ward, 23:53; Rob Edwards, 23:55; Sarah Clapham, 25:39; Karen Farnham, 26:27; Christine Farnham, 26:28; John Sharples, 26:29 and Jessica Daer, 34:51

A week later, in a Parkrun on the other side of the world, Derek Blackburn took part in the Parkrun at Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Completing the ‘international running’ experiences of SRC members, Deb Marriott and Don Cawthera, the latter who had, the previous day, suffered a fractured collar bone, took on the Haga Parkrun in Stockholm.

It’s a Parkrun they can now highly recommend, one in which they enjoyed the company of a friendly group to run with and to consume coffee and fika (Swedish for a coffee break) afterwards.

Meanwhile, back here in a sunny East Devon, with a route change for the Seaton Parkrun, a change that includes a longer pebble stretch, Sarah Johnson gave a first airing to her Mighty Green shirt.

What’s more, she completed the Seaton Parkrun in a new personal best (PB) time of 32:55.