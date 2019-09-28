September 28 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club’s junior running group is back for another run

Saturday, September 28, 2019
10:00 AM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

With the weather not so predictable this time of year, we all started in the Sidmouth College gymnasium with a warm up, dynamic stretching and some running games looking at form, particularly their running arms.

We have been very lucky to recruit some more volunteers from the club to help take the groups so Claire Ashby (assistant coach) and Tim Dafforn (leader in running fitness), took the older group out (12-14 year olds), who did a steady run followed by some endurance training.

There were eight youngsters who stayed in the gym with Kerry Boyle (Athletics Coach) and Jenny Jepperson (Leader in running fitness) they looked at learning how to jump as far as they could measuring their distance with a standing jump and seeing how many times the could do the speed bounce in 20 seconds, they went on to learning how to do the pull throw which is the technique required to throw a javelin by using bean bags and howlers. The session was finished off with a relay followed by a warm-down and stretches and what was clear was that everyone had a great time.

The course runs for five weeks finishing on October 20, but will return after half term on November 10.

With more volunteers we have been able to increase the number of the groups so there are spaces still available for this course, please either visit the running club website: Sidmouth Running Club - Eat, Sleep, Run, Repeat or email the coaches on juniors@sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk

Most Read

Plans to turn Sidmouth car park into pay-and-display facility could force closure of pet shop

James and Liza McLean with their petition with their daughter Eris and dog Fink. Ref shs 39 19TI 1680. Picture: Terry Ife

IN PICTURES: Sidmouth Carnival 2019

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

‘Absurd’ plans to hike up prices at Sidmouth car parks could ‘spell disaster’ for town centre

Artwork on the wall of the Ham car park. Ref shs 5321-30-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Headteacher to leave Sidmouth school after 11 years

St John's School headteacher Mike Burgess with deputy Caroline Ward. Ref shs 7908-49-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Join our newsletter