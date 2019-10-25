Sidmouth Running Club’s Laura Broughton completes the Haldon Night Race

Sidmouth Running Club member Laura Broughton at the Haldon Night 10k meeting. Picture: SRC

Friday, October 25, 2019

10:24 AM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laura reported afterwards that it had been the hardest 10km she had done. Mind you, she did suffer one catastrophe after another!

Mile two saw her collect a twisted ankle, which resulted in a plod all the way to the finish.

Then the battery ran out on her headlight, so she used her phone torch, which was difficult to see with over the rough terrain, but better than nothing and at least it lasted until the last few strides to the finish. Ripped leggings and some wonderful chaffing made it a race to remember.

They don't call it Wild Night Running for nothing, but, as a true Mighty Green, she never gave up!