Sidmouth Running Club’s Parkrun ‘Alphabet Man’ David Skinner ticks off the letter ‘Q’

Sidmouth Running Club's David Skinner who, on a visit to Northern Irland, added the letter Q to is list i his bid to run through the alphabet with Parkruns. David took part in the Queens Parkrun held in the grounds of Queens University, Belfast. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Steve Birley Wednesday, April 24, 2019

11:27 AM

Sidmouth Running Club member Jules Minson who completed her first Parkrun around the Seaton circuit. Picture SRC. Sidmouth Running Club member Jules Minson who completed her first Parkrun around the Seaton circuit. Picture SRC.

David, whilst in Northern Ireland, took part in the Queens Parkrun held in the grounds of Queens University, Belfast.

That means SRC's 'Alphabet Man' now has the letter 'Q' under his belt in terms of his bid to run through the alphabet at Parkruns.

Meanwhile back in Devon, having recently achieved thethree-mile beginners route and gained her SRC shirt, Jules Minson, completed her first Parkrun around the Seaton circuit.

There was plenty of Mighty Green support giving her encouragement to make it across the pebble beach.