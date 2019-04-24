April 24 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club’s Parkrun ‘Alphabet Man’ David Skinner ticks off the letter ‘Q’

Sidmouth Running Club's David Skinner who, on a visit to Northern Irland, added the letter Q to is list i his bid to run through the alphabet with Parkruns. David took part in the Queens Parkrun held in the grounds of Queens University, Belfast. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Sidmouth Running Club's David Skinner who, on a visit to Northern Irland, added the letter Q to is list i his bid to run through the alphabet with Parkruns. David took part in the Queens Parkrun held in the grounds of Queens University, Belfast. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Wednesday, April 24, 2019
11:27 AM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Running Club member Jules Minson who completed her first Parkrun around the Seaton circuit. Picture SRC.Sidmouth Running Club member Jules Minson who completed her first Parkrun around the Seaton circuit. Picture SRC.

David, whilst in Northern Ireland, took part in the Queens Parkrun held in the grounds of Queens University, Belfast.

That means SRC's 'Alphabet Man' now has the letter 'Q' under his belt in terms of his bid to run through the alphabet at Parkruns.

Meanwhile back in Devon, having recently achieved thethree-mile beginners route and gained her SRC shirt, Jules Minson, completed her first Parkrun around the Seaton circuit.

There was plenty of Mighty Green support giving her encouragement to make it across the pebble beach.

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Be our guest: Cottages attract global attention

The Mynard family at Alpine Park Cottages. Picture: Alpine Park Cottages

Sidmouth sergeant reveals annual figures along with plans to leave force

Sidmouth's annual crime figures come to Exmouth's for 2018/19. Picture: Beth Sharp

Ongoing investigation into missing Sidmouth woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Tanya Vickery, who went missing on Tuesday evening

Sidmouth gears up for St George’s Day

Watch out for a fire breathing dragon! Picture: Contributed

Join our newsletter