Sidmouth Running Club’s Parkrun ‘Alphabet Man’ David Skinner ticks off the letter ‘Q’

April 24 2019 Latest news:
Steve Birley
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
11:27 AM
David, whilst in Northern Ireland, took part in the Queens Parkrun held in the grounds of Queens University, Belfast.
That means SRC's 'Alphabet Man' now has the letter 'Q' under his belt in terms of his bid to run through the alphabet at Parkruns.
Meanwhile back in Devon, having recently achieved thethree-mile beginners route and gained her SRC shirt, Jules Minson, completed her first Parkrun around the Seaton circuit.
There was plenty of Mighty Green support giving her encouragement to make it across the pebble beach.