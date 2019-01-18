January 18 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club’s Trig Training sessions going well

The Sidmouth Running Club sociable Trigs training group. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
The Sidmouth Running Club sociable Trigs training group. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Club chairman Terry Bewes led the Sunday social group on a route that took in three of the four trigs; Buckton, Beacon and High Peak trig points.

The promised 10-mile route turned into a tough 13-mile jaunt with a total climb of 2100ft!

There was some extra drama involving a rogue thorn bush and Terry on the way up High Peak.

Monica Read administered expert care and removed the offending thorns and Terry had the last say on the wellbeing of the offending shrub!

Let’s just say that it was another club win and The Mighty Green King prevailed.

Tim Mitchell took the fast group of four runners on a ‘three trigs and a whiff of one more’ route, clocking up a massive 2765 feet of elevation gain. They covered 16 miles in a time of 2:46:26 which represents some fast running!

