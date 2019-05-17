Sidmouth Running Club serve up a ‘Mighty Green’ turn out for the Ottery 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Ottery 10k. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Friday, May 17, 2019

11:19 AM

A terrific total of 37 Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) members were involved in the run which took those taking part out from the Ottery St Mary Cricket Club along Strawberry Lane and headed through the town, up the hill passing the church and continued on past Otter Nurseries and up Gosford Road to Pattersons Cross.

Here the runners turned left along the old A30 taking three first rights to end up back at Paterson Cross.

Having completed the loop they then headed back down the full length of Cadhay Lane, passing The Kings School and back to the cricket club.

A practice run around part of the course led by Terry Bewes a few weeks earlier, had given some club members an insight of what was to come on race day.

It paid off, with everyone completing the route and enjoying the run. There was a great team spirit and many of the faster runners had stayed on to encourage the SRC members over the line.

The first SRC member across the finishing line was Toby Garrick who was second overall in a time of 35:04.

The next SRC home was Shaun Bagwell, 54th in a time of 44:01 and third was Adrian Harris, 74th in 46:26.

Others SRC times: Greg Ward, 76th, 46:30; Colin I'Anson, 81st, 47:06; Sam Ingram, 95th, 48:59; Stuart Coles, 101st, 50:01; Naomi Garrick, 102nd, 50:05; Tim Clay, 107th, 50:17; Steve Saunders, 110th, 50:47; Sue Collman, 114th, 51:15; Tim Swarbrick, 124th, 51:54; Christine Farnham, 132nd, 52:44, just beating sister Karen Farnham, 133rd, 52:47; Adrian Home, 134th, 52:48; Sarah Clapham, 145th, 54:07; Paula Farrand, 165th, 55:01; Paul Wright, 171st, 55:45; Catherine Cruise, 175th, 56:10; crossing the line together were Fiona Clarke, 191st, 57:02 and Carolyn Sinclair, 192nd, 57:02; Kerry Salter, 196th, 57:22; Cheryl Boulton, who was very happy to knock four minutes off her previous time, 197th, 57:35; Susan Reeve, 203rd, 57:57; Bert Dykema, 211th, 58:20.

Also just making it over the finish line with a sub one hour time were; Becky McDonald, 226th, 59:50 and Laura Broughton, 227th, 59:53. Next for SRC came 'Mighty Green King', Terry Bewes, 228th, 59:56; Amelia Frankpitt, 261st, 1:03:46; Graham Sheppard 262nd, 1:03:47; Christie Ward, 263rd, 1:03:59; Rachel Burrow, 271st, 1:04:29; Natasha Morgan, 291st, 1:06:20; Jason Chipps, 307th, 1:08:48; Emma Grainger came in 308th position and was delighted to have run the race six minutes faster than last year in a time of 1:08:48. Well done, to Julia Haddrell, who took on the SRC sweeper role, with her finish time being 1:22:49.