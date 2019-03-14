Sidmouth Running Club - The Mighty Green – above and beyond guardian angels.

Steve Birley Thursday, March 14, 2019

2:09 PM

It had been a very hot day and resulted in one of the walkers being taken ill. SRC group leader Kerry Boyle stepped in to assist and had it not been for her swift actions and intervention the outcome would have been very different. Subsequently, at the recent SRC Awards Night, Kerry was presented with the SRC Mighty Green Guardian Angel honour. Danny Painter was also present that evening and had stepped up. With his knowledge of the Common, he mustered up the strength and ran, carrying the young person, a mile uphill to the Castle car park where a waiting ambulance met him and took over in the care of the patient.

Danny was awarded the SRC Mighty Green Above And Beyond.

His huge effort undoubtedly saved the ambulance crew precious time locating the patient and meant she could receive the care she needed quickly.

● Sidmouth Running Club’s David Skinner tried a different parkrun last weekend, taking part in the Haldon Forest Parkrun.

This was his 99th parkrun and he completed it in a time of 34:36, finishing 136th out of the 168 that took part.

Speaking after the run, David said: “You get lulled into a false sense of security by the gentle start and then the narrow steep climb hits you! On the second lap you think, oh good, we don’t do that climb this time round, only to be met with a different steep climb!”

We look forward to reporting on his 100th parkrun!