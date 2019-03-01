March 1 2019 Latest news:

Sidmouth Running Club trio in action at the Dalwood Three Hills Challenge

Don Cawthera and Debbie Marriott at the Dalwood Three Hills Challenge. Picture SRC
Friday, March 1, 2019
The Dalwood Three Hills Challenge is a run over a distance of 10 miles, writes Hamish Spence.

The event takes runners over a multi-terrain route around the beautiful hills of Dalwood, which lie between the towns of Axminster and Honiton.

Edmund Grierson came in third overall in a time of 1:11:25 and that also saw him as the first Sidmouth Running Club member home and also 1st M17.

Next of the Sidmouth runners home was Don Cawthera, who finished 88th, and also crossing the line at the same time as Don was Debbie Marriott, who finished 89th and both were given the time of 2:03:33. In all, a total of 97 runners took part in the event.

