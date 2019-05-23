Sidmouth Running Club youngster Ophelia tackles her first Parkrun

Chris Day-Kerry and daughter Ophelia at Seaton Parkrun. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Thursday, May 23, 2019

12:49 PM

Nine of the SRC members that took part I the latest Seaton Parkrun. Picture SRC Nine of the SRC members that took part I the latest Seaton Parkrun. Picture SRC

Chris chose a tough first venue for her! She started out very strong on the pebbles, but tired herself by the end of the esplanade.

However, Chris managed to help her get back on track by running then walking between alternating lamp posts and they managed a sprint finish on the final straight to get over the finish line in a time of 46:10. Both are incredibly proud and we all say well, done. Oh yes, and she will be back - so watch this space.

Meanwhile, Derek Blackburn was in Melbourne for three weeks of May and, during his time there, he took on a different Park Run each Saturday!

The best of the three was the second, a run in Coburg, a lovely undulating course around a lake in the Melbourne suburbs.

Being a smaller event than the previous one, it was not so congested and consequently he was able to post a new Parkrun personal best (PB) of 25:09.

Back on UK soil, 'Rocker' Sheppard had a steady run at Belton House in Lincolnshire.

However, he forgot to take his barcode with him, instead relying on his watch, which recorded a very enjoyable and relaxed time of 25:50.

Nearer to home, 14 Mighty Greens turned up for a blast along the Seaton seafront.

There were three new PBs, one going to Kathy Keast in 25:22, one to Beccy Johnson in 31:11and Alexa Baker managed a best-to-date time of 38:39

Last, but certainly not least, well done, to David Skinner, who on Wednesday evening had a tangle with the ground and lost, but still managed to continue and, ultimately, was only slowed down by three minutes.