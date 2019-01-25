Sidmouth’s Toby Garrick wins Devon Schools cross-country title

Sidmouth Running Club’s Toby Garrick in first spot on the podium at the Devon Schools Cross Country Championships. Picture SRC

Steve Birley Friday, January 25, 2019

5:00 PM

Toby, competing in the senior boys category, finished first in a race that was 6.4km in distance.

Toby had an average pace of 5:28-minute miles and finished in the fast time of 21:44.

Indeed, he was a full two minutes faster than he had completed the same event in 12 months before!

Such was his dominance of the race that he crossed the finish line a full 120 metres ahead of the second runner home!

Toby had decided to try a new racing strategy of leading from the front. This new tactic kept him clear of the pack for two out of the three long laps.

His next race will be the South West Schools Championships, which take place in Bath on the first Saturday of February.

Taking part in the same race was another young Mighty Green runner, Will Ashby, and a fellow Sidmouth school colleague (non MG, but part of the team). Will took the 12th place overall and their colleague came in 15th, making Sidmouth the team winners overall.

Also running in the girls’ intermediates and seniors race was Kate Marriott. Her race went well, coming in 11th place over all. This secures her as the reserve for Nationals! Well done, Kate.