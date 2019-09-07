Sidmouth Strava Running Club who’s top for August?

A typical end of week order of distance runners on the SRC Stava Group. Picture: SRC

Saturday, September 7, 2019

1:36 PM

So, with hundreds of activities getting recorded every month and several thousand combined miles being clocked up by the group members in that time span, some questions struck me.

I wondered how competitive are we all? Does anyone else check to see who's doing serious mileage?

And then, do you ask or think to yourself, could I do that extra mile and knock 'so and so' off from his/her perch and claim a top ten place for the week? Fun isn't it?

I found myself in 11th place one Sunday evening in August, so I went for a small run around the town and found myself in a 'one off' seventh place!

Obviously I was more chuffed that I had almost done 25 miles. However, I have a long way to go when you note how many miles some of our distance runners cover.

Far more importantly, the achievements of others in the group had spurred me on and they didn't even know it.

So thank you guys and girls. Now, with all that in mind, as an acknowledgement of your unwitting help I have put together a ' Top Five' chart for distance covered in August 2019.

In fifth place sits Ben Devon (orienteer) with 79.3 miles.

Sue Cole rolls in at fourth spot with 102.7 miles and Jessica Raynor takes third place with 139.2 miles.

Having completed 161.2 miles, Colin I'Anson is at number two which all leaves top spot, currently held by David Chipping,who totalled 175.3 miles