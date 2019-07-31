Soutar lead Sidmouth Running Club members home at the Jurassic Coast 10k

July 31 2019 Latest news:
Steve Birley
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
10:03 AM
The first over the finishing line in a Mighty Green shirt was Mark Soutar, who finished 28th in a time of 43:48.
Tim Swarbrick was the second home for SRC, finishing 153rd in 57:11. Christine Farnham, who ran with her sister Karen Farnham, finished 163rd and 164th in 58:05 and 58:06 respectively.
The other SRC members' finishing spots and times were: Kathy Keast, 172nd, 59:05; Kat Hall, 226th, 1:05:55; Lesley Hook, 257th, 1:08:53; Jennifer Bentley, 262nd, 1:09:17.
Last, but certainly not least, a special mention for Susan Rockey who was completing her first 10k in over a year and she finished 263rd in a time of 1:09:18.