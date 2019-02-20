Souter leads Sidmouth runners home at Exmouth Parkrun

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Exmouth Parkrun.Picture SRC

Steve Birley Wednesday, February 20, 2019

10:09 AM

Not a day for great views as it was pretty misty, but the conditions were perfect for running.

The course is a dead flat, single loop along the seafront and is ideal for fast times, which probably explains why it is so popular. For 10 Mighty Greens, this was their first time running at Exmouth, but I suspect, for most, it won’t be the last!

Mark Souter was the first Sidmouth runner back with an excellent time of 18:57, which follows on from being the first Sidmouth runner home at the Four Trigs the weekend before.

Also doing something completely different were Don Cawthera, Debbie Marriott, Karen and Christine Farnham (who had also been in action in the Four Trigs); Karen and Christine doing their first Parkrun in four years.

Jo Earlam decided to run her second Parkrun with her dog Freddie, which may, or there again, may not have helped her to a time faster than her previous appearance.

Freddie took off on a mission, but peaked too early and Jo almost had to carry him across the line!

Don Cawthera, John Sharples and Rob Edwards have run at Exmouth before, but all ran their best times for the course.

Noticeable was the Don Cawthera ‘friendly’ competition effect, which dragged Chris Day-Kelly and Rob Edwards in his wake to produce personal best times for both of them over all parkruns.

Parkrun PB’s were also set by Mark Souter, Greg Ward, Sarah Clapham and Jo Earlam.

Full Sidmouth RC results: Mark Souter, 18:57; Greg Ward, 22:13; Don Cawthera, 23:03; Chris Day-Kelly, 23:03s; Rob Edwards. 23:08; John Sharples, 24:39; Debbie Marriott, 25:25; Sarah Clapham, 25:31; Christine Farnham, 25:50; Karen Farnham, 26:06; Jo Earlam (and Freddie), 30:04; Christie Ward 31:53; Jessica Daer 34:38.