Sunday’s are for running - Sidmouth Running Club news

Sidmouth Running Club Sunday group. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

8:40 PM

The final Sunday of October was a beautiful, warm sunny morning and 14 runners together with five dogs met at the Kings Garden Centre for a six-mile multi terrain run. They headed across Sidford High Street into Woolbrook Road then Stowford Rise and to pass Waitrose.

They then ran down Sidford Road to Frys Lane and up Lower Brook Meadow to Brook Farm.

It was then up through the fields to Burscombe Farm with a steady climb up Burscombe Lane and Ottery Lane to White Cross.

They then joined the East Devon Way to Hollow Head Cross and dropped down along the path on the under side of the Fire Beacon Plantation and onto Harpford Common. The last part of the run took them along the path back down to Stowford Cross and back into Kings where Richard King had kindly laid on coffee and cakes for us.

The next Sunday meet up will be on November 10, when the group will investigate part of the Bicton Blister route. All club members are welcome.