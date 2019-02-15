The ‘Magnificent Seven’ pass the Mighty Green test

February 15 2019 Latest news:
Steve Birley
Friday, February 15, 2019
11:02 AM
Leading the group of seven was club chairman Terry Bewes, who took them on a three-mile route around the town.
It was a great team effort and the group kept together, encouraging each other all the way around. The group ran at a steady pace of 11-minute miles until they got onto the Esplanade for the final stretch back.
Lining up, they all set off together and picked up the pace to a 10-minute mile all the way back to the flagpole, where they finished in true MG style.
Well done, and congratulations go to the latest Mighty Greens: Beccy Johnson, Louise Dunford, Kerry Agar, Paul Williamson, Carol Hounsell, Jenni Yeoman and Danielle Downey.