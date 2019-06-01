Women Can half marathon seventh place finish for Kerry Boyle

Steve Birley Saturday, June 1, 2019

11:41 AM

When Kerry Boyle found out that this was going to be the last ever year that the Women Can Marathon was going to take part right on her doorstep, she knew she had to be involved.

So, despite not getting enough training done, she felt she could manage a half marathon. Kerry ran at a good pace for the first flat seven miles, all the way to the coastal path.

She then battled on up the hill from the Ladram Bay campsite, with the knowledge that after that there was only one more big climb, Peak Hill, before the finish line at the rugby club.

Kerry was the first 'Mighty Green' across the finish line, completing the run in 2:01:12, finishing seventh overall.

Ronnie Masters was the next Mighty Green, finishing ninth in a time of 2:05:10.

Sarah Clapham, Sue Collman and Sarah Ginsberg kept each other going with Sue finding the heat of the morning tough going.

The trio came in with Sarah Clapham, 14th, in 2:16:18; Sue was 15th in 2:17:30 and Sarah [Ginsberg] was 16th overall in a time of 2:18:16.

Jemma Wiltshire came 28th in 2:29:56 and she was followed by Ruth Ray, 30th, 2:29:57 and Helen Palmer, 2:42:04.

Last, but certainly not least, a huge well done for the perseverance of Kate Jenkins, who finished in a time of four hours and 34 minutes. As a team, in the team challenge element of the half marathon, SRC took first place.

In the 10k challenge, Paula Farrand was the first SRC member across the finish line, ending the race in 15th place in a time of 1:28:53.

Not far behind were Sarah Burston, Amelia Frankpitt and Lesley Hook, who had teamed up to complete the event in a time of 1:32:23.

The SRC team took first place in the 10k team challenge event.