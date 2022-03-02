20th Anniversary of Four Trigs raises £2,302 to support CRY heart charity

Participants in this year’s 4 Trigs Challenge have raised £2,302 for a leading heart charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY). This was made up of entry fees and donations.

The event was sponsored by Nigel Winchester of Ian Winchester and Sons who provided the bananas on route and Richard King of Kings Garden and Leisure.

Organisers Marion and Robert Hayman said: “Without our amazing team of marshals and helpers and the support of the community we would not be able to hold this event. The competitors ran in the spirit of the race, and it would appear, that the worse the conditions are, the more they like it.”

Marion and Robert have been raising money for CRY in memory of their son, Jonathan, who died nine years ago from a heart attack at the age of 27. To date, three heart screening sessions have taken place in Sidmouth.