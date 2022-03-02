News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

20th Anniversary of Four Trigs raises £2,302 to support CRY heart charity

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:45 PM March 2, 2022
Nigel Winchester, Marion Hayman, Richard King

Nigel Winchester, Marion Hayman, Richard King - Credit: Four Trigs

Participants in this year’s 4 Trigs Challenge have raised £2,302 for a leading heart charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY). This was made up of entry fees and donations.  

The event was sponsored by Nigel Winchester of Ian Winchester and Sons who provided the bananas on route and Richard King of Kings Garden and Leisure.  

Organisers Marion and Robert Hayman said: “Without our amazing team of marshals and helpers and the support of the community we would not be able to hold this event. The competitors ran in the spirit of the race, and it would appear, that the worse the conditions are, the more they like it.” 

Marion and Robert have been raising money for CRY in memory of their son, Jonathan, who died nine years ago from a heart attack at the age of 27. To date, three heart screening sessions have taken place in Sidmouth.  

Running
Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Sidmouth resident Mike Goodman, who started an online petition against car park price increases across East Devon

Fees to double to £2 per hour in 21 East Devon car parks

Philippa Davies and Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture: Alex Walton

Opinion

'What have we learnt from last two years?'

Vince Page

person
Winners Steve Butler and Chris Ward

Individual finalists confirmed for Sidmouth Darts League

Matt Isaac

Logo Icon