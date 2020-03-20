All change at Sidmouth Golf Club as old captains putt out and new captains drive in

Incoming Sidmouth Golf Club captains Lester Willmington and Penny Lyne with club president John Lewis. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

Sidmouth Golf Club’s annual Dinner and Dance was held last Saturday with 70 members and their guests in attendance, probably one of the last such gatherings for a while, in light of the coronavirus situation, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The outgoing Sidmouth Golf Club captains Neil Holland and Gill Paddon putting out their year. Picture: SGC The outgoing Sidmouth Golf Club captains Neil Holland and Gill Paddon putting out their year. Picture: SGC

A sumptuous seven course meal was provided by the excellent club caterers and the outgoing club captain, Neil Holland provided several entertainments between the courses, some consisting of charity beard and head shaves!

Well done, Paddy Tallon and David Bater for their heroic sacrifices.

Other madcap ideas, too numerous or bizarre to record here, kept the diners highly amused and bemused in equal measure!

Suffice it to say the opportunity to raise money for the captain’s charity was not wasted.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus precautions, Sunday (March 15) saw a much reduced number of members to witness the annual past captains putt-outs and the incoming captains drive ins, followed by a buffet and charity auction at the club.

This raised over £2,000 for this year’s captains’, Lester Willmington and Penny Lyne, charity fund which will be divided between local charities and special club projects.