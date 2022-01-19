All change for football in Sidmouth and Ottery

The Christmas and New Year period has brought dramatic upheaval at both Sidmouth Town and Ottery St Mary Football Clubs.

Following a disagreement with the club, Billy Rouse left his position as manager at Ottery and has since taken up the position as boss of Sidmouth Town, with the immediate challenge to lift the Vikings away from the foot of the Peninsula Division.

A number of Ottery players have also decided to sign for Sidmouth and the new-look side started with a brilliant 6-0 destruction of Plymouth Marjon. Will Jenkins bagged a hat-trick and there were further goals from Danny Pym, Ashley Small and Marcus Fanson.

“It was really pleasing to get a win, we played on the front foot and thoroughly deserved the points,” said Rouse. “I’ve come here to keep Sidmouth in the League and I’ve spoken to all the players.

“I know what the former Ottery boys can do and it’s up to those previous Sidmouth lads to turn my head and show me what they can do. Ultimately, I’ve currently got to go with what I know because we’re really targeting points in the next few games.

“There is a good atmosphere around the club, we’ve spent time together but the focus is to get points on the board for the first-team and the reserves.

“Nobody is guaranteed a spot and those lads that don’t make the first-team can still prove their worth with good performances in the reserves.”

Ottery, on the other hand, were forced to forfeit their game at Dartmouth last weekend and a big job ahead for the club to rebuild.

“I was always up front with the club at Ottery and, if certain things didn’t happen, I would walk away,” added Rouse. “I didn’t consult the players, just took that decision for myself, and a lot of them have decided to follow me to Sidmouth.

“I wish the guys still at Ottery all the best. I hope they can get themselves sorted and the first-team can get a side out for the games ahead, but my job is now to focus on the future at Sidmouth.”

Shot on goal for Sidmouth - Credit: Mark Eburne

Vikings defeat Marjon 6-0 - Credit: Mark Eburne

Vikings piling on the pressure - Credit: Mark Eburne

Survival fight is on for Sidmouth - Credit: Mark Eburne



