As outdoor season ends Sidmouth bowlers offer a 'Salute' to green keeper Barry and his team

One of the tricky greens thatwas a challenge for players enjoying the Greenkeepers Revenge meeting at Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture SGC Archant

As the 2019 outdoor bowling season draws to its conclusion it is time to pay homage to the supreme work of the folk who provide us with such a superb surface to deliver woods on, writes Carol Smith.

It's almost a shame that the end is nigh given the stunning weather we have been enjoying at this late stage of the campaign.

That said, all good things come to an end and it is in the early days of the 'off season' that our green keeper Barry and his team have lots of work to do to keep our greens in tip top condition for next season.

It must be reported that this year - as is so often the case at Sidmouth - the greens have run so well and so true! We get plenty of good comments from visiting clubs and we really do appreciate the amazing work that Barry and his team undertake to give us such fantastic surfaces to play on - Barry and team, take a bow - you deserve it!