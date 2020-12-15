Change of Commodores at Axe Yacht Club

Axe Yacht Club presentation to retiring Commodore Archant

Presentation for the services of retiring Amanda Parker

Retiring Commodore of Axe Yacht Club, Amanda Parker, has been presented with a signed print of Axmouth Harbour.

The fabulous memento was awarded to Parker in recognition of her service of the club as Commodore from 2017-20.

The picture was presented by new Commodore Nigel Daniel, who took on the role with an upbeat message to members after a tough year for everyone.

The ultimate ethos at Axe Yacht Club is ‘to promote and facilitate water sports including yachting and to encourage the enjoyment and preservation of Axmouth Harbour, and to provide social and other facilities for members’.

Daniel also thanked his predecessor for her tireless contribution to the club, with a range of achievements including a renewal of the clubhouse lease, a lively cadet and family section, navigating through the challenges presented by Covid, and much more.