Change of Commodores at Axe Yacht Club
- Credit: Archant
Presentation for the services of retiring Amanda Parker
Retiring Commodore of Axe Yacht Club, Amanda Parker, has been presented with a signed print of Axmouth Harbour.
The fabulous memento was awarded to Parker in recognition of her service of the club as Commodore from 2017-20.
The picture was presented by new Commodore Nigel Daniel, who took on the role with an upbeat message to members after a tough year for everyone.
The ultimate ethos at Axe Yacht Club is ‘to promote and facilitate water sports including yachting and to encourage the enjoyment and preservation of Axmouth Harbour, and to provide social and other facilities for members’.
You may also want to watch:
Daniel also thanked his predecessor for her tireless contribution to the club, with a range of achievements including a renewal of the clubhouse lease, a lively cadet and family section, navigating through the challenges presented by Covid, and much more.
Most Read
- 1 Sidmouth Primary School’s new multi-million-pound building approved
- 2 Eat, sleep, run, repeat with Sidmouth Running Club
- 3 It’s never been so crucial to look after your mental health – help is available
- 4 Sidmouth gears up for late night Christmas shopping
- 5 Sue Cockayne: There will be no Christmas Party grinches this year
- 6 Queen’s platinum jubilee will be ‘bigger than anything we’ve organised before’ says Sidmouth chamber
- 7 Thumbs up for football at Sidmouth Town
- 8 Beer galleries encourage customers to shop local online
- 9 Eat well to stay well is the favourite recipe to your weight loss success
- 10 Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim cancelled