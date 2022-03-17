Backs against the wall can produce the best from rugby teams

Henry Slade of England running with the ball from Hugo Keenan of Ireland during the Six Nations Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, London on the 12th March 2022 - PHOTO: George Tewkesbury/PPAUK - Credit: George Tewkesbury/PPAUK

There are always plenty of talking points in the game of rugby, especially with the spotlight firmly fixed on the safety of the players and tackle height. We’re seeing so many fixtures impacted by red cards in a huge way, such as England v Ireland last Saturday.

It really brings two things to mind for me. Firstly, what makes teams really pull together with their backs are against the wall and secondly, what more needs to be done to stop or reduce the amounts of high collisions in the game?

For an old man like myself, it can be very hard to train an old dog a new trick, which I believe is a key reason behind why we are seeing so many reds for height in the tackle. Players have been taught for as long as I can remember to tackle either with one high and one low or hit the ball to stop the offload. Naturally that brings shoulder to head or sometimes head on head collisions.

On a more positive note, it's great to see a team/s perform stoically when under the cosh, both England and the Chiefs had to play 65-minutes plus with fourteen men and they both fought to the end. The Chiefs, unfortunate not to come away with the win, and England took it all the way to the last throws with the Irish. Both great examples of why team sport is great to watch and be involved in.

When the chips are down, certainly in my experience with people in team sport, they dig their heals in and get stuck in. As Sidmouth coach, I have certainly seen this from the team on many occasions whether it through injuries, or players leaving the field, with fourteen, sometimes thirteen team-mates going the extra yard for each other.

At the highest levels against first rate opposition, a team showing those core qualities on the weekend is something to be captured and used moving forward. Both England and Chiefs were on the wrong end of the score-line but have so much to take from it.

