Baker at the double during heroic effort by nine-man SOHC 3rd XI at Minehead

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's 3rd XI travelled to Minehead where they were beaten by the odd goal in seven, but that does not tell the story of what was ultimately a heroic effort by the away side.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They journeyed to the North Somerset coast with only nine players and yet managed to lead in the contest on three occasions before succumbing to a narrow defeat.

Despite being two players light and their nine on parade being a mix of talented youngsters and experienced, older players, it was the visitors who took an early lead with a goal from Woody Thorp, who struck it on his reverse stick, with the keeper deflecting it in.

However, with the two extra players, the home side levelled quickly, but SOHC kept passing the ball well through the midfield engine room of Will Harris, Charlie Piper and Tom Jeacock.

It was certainly no more than SOHC deserved when, at a short corner, Paul Baker rifled the ball home, albeit with a slight deflection, to restore the away lead!

Despite the best efforts of the defensive line-up of Paddy Maher, James Plant and Steve Harris, Minehead came back and levelled the scores to leave matters deadlocked at 2-2 at the interval.

After the break, incredibly, nine-man SOHC took the lead for the third time with Baker scoring a goal of almost identical nature to his first.

Once again the home side found a response and they finally got their noses in front from a short corner to consign a heroic SOHC third XI to defeat by the narrowest of margins.