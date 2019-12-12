Advanced search

Baker penalty flick save sets up SOHC men's 1st XI defeat of table-toppers

PUBLISHED: 11:50 12 December 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's first team registered arguably their most impressive result of the Conference South season to date as they defeated table-topping North Somerset 2-0.

The visitors, who pitched up in East Devon having won eight of their nine games so far this season, were clearly surprised by the pace, energy and movement of the home side, who gave as good as they got from first whistle to last.

There were no goals in the first half, though the visitors had the best of the chances, but were denied by a wonderful penalty flick by SOHC goalkeeper Simon Baker.

After the break, the deadlock was broken by a superb reverse stick finish from Jack Ellison and it was certainly no more than the home side deserved when George Powell doubled the lead from a short corner.

Once two up, SOHC played with genuine confidence and belief and shut the table-toppers out in a degree of comfort.

The game marks the halfway stage of the Conference South season and SOHC, who have won three of their first 10 games, will start the second half of their campaign on January 11 when they visit basement side Westbury & UBA.

● SOHC were unbeaten in their first three games of the season, but they also suffered a run of six games without victory before winning their last two matches of the first half of the league campaign. They drew 4-4 with Westbury on matchday one.

