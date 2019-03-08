Bater's Removals July Medal joy - for David Bater

Golf club and ball Archant

The first Saturday of July was certainly a busy one for Sidmouth Golf Club, writes Hugh Dorliac.

In terms of home action, the Bater's Removals July Medal, and I am not entirely sure about announcing the winner of Division One, and also with the best score of the day!

Well, it was David Bater, playing of five, who beat Graham Davies (8) on countback.

In a close contest all-round, third was also decided by countback with Dave Hoare (11) edging out Paul Hitchcock (6).

Club captain Neil Holland (1) had the best gross score of 70.

Division two went to Iain Roberts (15) on 69, again on countback, from David Millen (20). A pair of 70s followed, Andy Griffiths (24) having the better back nine than Steve Nunn (19)

Stableford-wise, last Friday's Sidmouth Jewellers event was won by Simon Emerson who scored a solid 41 and beat Kevin Howe on countback.

Terry Jones was third with 40. Handicap cuts all round! The Monday Upper Crust Stableford saw more excellent scores being returned with Neil Holland won with a score of 41 which included an eagle and four birdies, beating Terry Jones who after a busy weekend of golf recorded a score of 38, pipping John Billingsley on countback.