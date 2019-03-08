Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Bater's Removals July Medal joy - for David Bater

PUBLISHED: 07:59 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 12 July 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The first Saturday of July was certainly a busy one for Sidmouth Golf Club, writes Hugh Dorliac.

In terms of home action, the Bater's Removals July Medal, and I am not entirely sure about announcing the winner of Division One, and also with the best score of the day!

Well, it was David Bater, playing of five, who beat Graham Davies (8) on countback.

In a close contest all-round, third was also decided by countback with Dave Hoare (11) edging out Paul Hitchcock (6).

Club captain Neil Holland (1) had the best gross score of 70.

Division two went to Iain Roberts (15) on 69, again on countback, from David Millen (20). A pair of 70s followed, Andy Griffiths (24) having the better back nine than Steve Nunn (19)

Stableford-wise, last Friday's Sidmouth Jewellers event was won by Simon Emerson who scored a solid 41 and beat Kevin Howe on countback.

Terry Jones was third with 40. Handicap cuts all round! The Monday Upper Crust Stableford saw more excellent scores being returned with Neil Holland won with a score of 41 which included an eagle and four birdies, beating Terry Jones who after a busy weekend of golf recorded a score of 38, pipping John Billingsley on countback.

Most Read

Town council U-turn on backing for flats plan

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8339. Picture: Terry Ife

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Car show draws record crowd to The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary car show. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Town council U-turn on backing for flats plan

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8339. Picture: Terry Ife

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Car show draws record crowd to The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary car show. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth seniors beaten by Exminster over two-legged meeting

Golf club and ball

Vikings suffer heavy defeat in first pre-season game

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery men’s poor O60s League run continues

Spectators enjoying the Devon versus Worcestershire meeting at Ottery St Mary. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

Jeacock joy as Ottery 2nds see off Countess Wear 1st XI

Picture: Thinkstock

Bater’s Removals July Medal joy - for David Bater

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists