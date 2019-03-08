Beuthin and Tedford at the double as SOHC ladies 1st XI net another clean-sheet success

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies first XI made it four wins out of four in their Sedgemoor Division One campaign with a 5-0 success over White Eagles.

What's more, the nap hand victory means that the team have now gone through four matches, scoring 35 goals and not conceding one!

In a closely contested first half the only goal of the game was a close range finish by Taryn Kelly Beuthin.

Whatever was said at half-time clearly made its mark for, from the re-start the team seemed to have an extra yard in their stride and, just minutes into the second half the lead was doubled when Rebecca Tedford scored.

With a two-goal lead the confidence flowed and the fast-paced play led to three further goals with Beuthin and Tedford both netting again and a great strike by Alice Dormor rounded off the scoring.

In another excellent all-round performance, Katie Dean, Emily Ackland, Katie Ackland and Mary Ackland together with Millie Guy once again formed an impenetrable defence, Megan Thompson-Summers and Fran Piper were lively in the final third keeping the opposition back line on their toes as SOHC saw the game out in some style.

The ladies third XI were deserving 4-1 winners when they met Honiton Hornets in a Sedgemore Division Three game.

Hannah Trude led the scoring honours with a hat-trick - her first treble of the new term. The other SOHC goal was scored by Sam Parkyn.

One player also to catch the eye was Sam Parkyn who is more accustomed to causing trouble to opposing defences down the left wing, but, on this occasion performed sow well in the role of sweeper.

The ladies fourth XI were beaten 4-1 in their meeting with Okehampton III. It was the Okes who took the lead with a short corner, only for parity to be restored by Melissa Wall.

Okehampton regained the lead before the break with another successful short corner. In the second half SOHC used the wing areas well and enjoyed plenty of possession, but they were unable to add to their score while they also shipped two late goals.