Bob Cooks up success in Veterans Cup while Cushing nets Sidmouth Jewellers joy

Golf club and ball Archant

The Friday stableford, sponsored by Sidmouths Jewellers played in the now familiar warm weather saw Howard Cushing beating the field with an excellent score of 41 points to secure top prize and a two shot cut to his handicap, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave Richards, who will tell you he has not had the best couple of weeks in golf, probably thought he was in with a chance as he recorded a solid 39.

This did secure second spot however, and a handicap reduction ahead of third placed Kevin Legg, four points behind on 35.

On Saturday, the annual Aylmer Cup medal competition took place in more glorious sunshine and it took some careful working out on the countback system to separate the four players who finished ahead of the 50 strong field on one under par 65.

It was Dave Hoare who came out on top to secure the cup ahead of Neil Holland, Will Hastie and David Bater.

On Monday, there were two qualifying competitions. In the first, the seniors played for the Veterans Cup with some excellent scores being registered.

This year's winner of the Veterans Cup is Bob Cook, taking it on countback from Barry Venn, on a three under par score of 63. Well done, to both for posting an excellent score. Both had their handicaps cut by one shot apiece. In third place on a solid 67 was Bruce Harcourt

The rest of the club had the Upper Crust Bakery Stableford competition to play for and ultimately there was a runaway winner this week, scoring a brilliant 43 points, in Mike Knight. His handicap rightly improves one shot to 5.1.

Five shots behind, but still shooting a great score was Colin Craven on 38 with John Welch in third on 36 points. Well done, to all winners this week.