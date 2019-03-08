Captain's Fun Day enjoyed by all and raises a significant sum for charity

The winning team from the Sidmouth Captain's Fun day; Luke Perry, John Jones, David Bater and Duncan Taylor - the quartet also won the best dressed men's team prize. Picture SGC Archant

Sidmouth Golf Club captain, Neil Holland, was up early on Saturday getting everything in place for his eagerly anticipated fun day, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The leading ladies team at the Captain’s Fun Day meeting; Mo Kendall, Marian Andrews, Chris Cave and Pauline Couldwell, receiving their prizes from Neil Holland. Picture SGC The leading ladies team at the Captain’s Fun Day meeting; Mo Kendall, Marian Andrews, Chris Cave and Pauline Couldwell, receiving their prizes from Neil Holland. Picture SGC

As well as a crazy golf format - Las Vegas Scramble, where each member of a team of four drive off the tee and then roll a dice to decide which drive they have to take for the next shot, there was plenty of nearest the pin prizes on offer as well as a well stocked halfway house and food and refreshments for everyone as they came off the last green and collapsed in the comfy armchairs provided.

Captain Neil was on hand to cook them a bespoke burger apiece as well as offer them a drink from the Tolchards wagon.

Everyone who played thought this was the best fun they had had on a golf course ever!

In the clubhouse, more refreshments awaited prior to the prize giving and the raffle, which raised over £700 and the auction which pushed the total to well over £2,000 for the captains' charity, Cancer Research UK, were highlights.

The eventual winning team was the quartet of Luke Perry, John Jones, David Bater and Duncan Taylor, who also won the best dressed men's team prize.

The second placed team who had gone out reasonably early and probably had 'refreshed' themselves a bit too well come the prize presentation, were Dan Colson, Ben Gibbs, Jeavon Astley-Jones and Lee Barber with a similar score of 53.4, only losing on countback.

Steve Channing, Bash Baldwin, Matt Bavington and Pat McCormack came third with 54.3.

The ladies winning team was the one of Mo Kendall, Marian Andrews, Chris Cave and Pauline Couldwell, with a good score of 57.8.

With fascinating entertainment from a table magician and a see-it-to-believe-it Jethro take off by Mike Dibble and probably a few more drinks taken, the whole evening rounded off a tremendous day for the captain and the club.

There is a rumour that Las Vegas Scramble golf will return in September. Don't miss it!