Charity Football Match in memory of Phil Margrett

Published: 12:00 AM September 10, 2021

Sidmouth Town AFC will be hosting a memorial match for well-known, sporting legend and local resident Phil Margrett on Sunday, September 12.

Phil Margrett Legends will be playing Sidmouth Town Veterans at 1pm.

Phil was a well-known sportsman in East Devon and not only managed Sidmouth AFC and Budleigh Salterton FC, but was also a highly regarded referee for a number of years across Devon.

Phil sadly passed away from motor neurone disease and son Jason holds an annual memorial game each year in his honour.

A great day is planned with kick off at 1pm. At 2.50pm, there will be the presentation of the trophy and Man of the Match by chair of Devon County Council Jeff Trail BEM.

At 3pm, the Hog roast starts for just £5 per person, followed by Liverpool v Leeds on the screen in the clubhouse. Please come along and enjoy the day and raise some much-needed funds for a very worthwhile cause, the Motor Neurone charity.

Elsewhere on the pitch, it has been a tough start to the Peninsula League campaign for Sidmouth Town, as they went down to a 6-1 defeat at home to Crediton United in midweek.

The Vikings face a big task to get their first points on the board this weekend, when fourth-placed Ivybridge Town visit Manstone Lane.

It has been a much happier arrival at this level for neighbours Ottery St Mary, who currently sit third in the league table and will look to put pressure on leaders Brixham and Torpoint when they travel to Holsworthy on Saturday.

The Otters did suffer some disappointment in midweek, losing 2-1 at home to Axminster Town in the Walter C Parson Cup. In the league, however, it is five wins from seven fixtures for Ottery, the latest of which was a battling 2-1 success over Crediton.

After a first half of missed chances, Ottery fell behind to a goal from Will Hamill but they galvanised themselves at half-time and drew level when Luka Nickles picked out Marcus Fanson for an assured finish on 77 minutes. In a dramatic finale, Ben Lawrence bagged victory from a Danny Pym cross.

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Action from the Sidmouth Town 6-0 South West Peninsula League Premier East win over Stoke Gabriel. Picture: MARK EBURNE - Credit: Archant



