Chiefs downed by poor start and finish at Devonport

Sidmouth Chiefs suffered a heavy 67-19 defeat at Devonport Services in a game that was decided by a poor opening and turned again in the latter stages, when injuries and the sin bin proved pivotal.

The Chiefs recovered from a disappointing start, with Devonport scoring their bonus point fourth try within 20 minutes.

Despite being badly out-scrummaged, they outscored the home side two tries to one in the 40 minutes either side of half time. However, disaster struck midway through the second period when three forwards departed injured in a short space of time and Dan Retter was yellow carded for a deliberate knock on, and Services took advantage to control in the final quarter.

The home side opened the scoring after just three minutes when the fly half’s high kick bounced favourably for the number 6 to run in from the 22. The fly half converted. Two minutes later, Chiefs were in trouble again, when the inside centre scored from a quick tap penalty move.

Sidmouth opened their account when it was their turn to benefit from the bounce of the ball. Richie Drewett followed up Dan Retter’s kick to gather the ball and showed a good turn of speed and side-step to score from 40 metres. Retter added the conversion.

Following a penalty, Devonport replied with three tries in quick succession scored by the inside centre, the fly half and the left winger, in a ruthless spell of clinical finishing from the hosts.

The Chiefs made a spirited comeback with a try from a lineout catch-and-drive play touched down by Dan Armstrong just before half-time. After 18 scoreless minutes in the second half, Ethan Mead made a break from halfway before exchanging passes with Rob Griffin and running in under the posts for a converted try.

Sidmouth were still within a respectable score when everything went wrong for the Chiefs as Devonport ran in five tries in the final quarter.

There are no games scheduled at the Blackmore Field over Easter for the first time ever in peacetime. The Quins travel to Cullompton on Saturday.