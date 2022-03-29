Chiefs go down to valiant defeat at league leaders

The Chiefs put up a strong display against league leaders Chew Valley despite fielding a much-changed team and were denied a bonus point in the closing minutes.

The Chew Valley backs profited when they moved the ball wide in the opening minutes to take play to the Sidmouth line, where the scrum half darted over from a ruck near the line. The full back added the conversion.

The Chiefs hit back almost immediately when the home side were forced to concede a lineout inside their 22 from the restart kick. A driving maul took play close to the line where debutant scrum half Aidan Summerfield exploited a gap in the defence. Phil Dollman converted to level the scores.

Strong running by Tom Hodge, Rob Griffin and Phil Dollman took play into the opposing 22, where Dollman put his side in front with a penalty.

Chew Valley regained the lead on 25 minutes when their loose head prop caught a loose lineout throw inside the Sidmouth 22 and found a clear run to the line for a converted try.

Despite losing influential captain Josh Bess to injury, the Chiefs took the lead again just before half-time when a long pass from Dollman allowed Cameron Grainger to score.

Chew Valley were soon on the attack after the restart. Sidmouth defended well but were unable to make much distance with clearance kicks and when the opposition launched a multi-phase move, they created an overlap for the right winger to score an unconverted try.

The departure of Cameron Grainger added to the Chiefs injury problems and Chew Valley took advantage to score a fourth try following a good run by the full back.

The Chiefs rallied well through the middle of the half and chipped away at the lead with two Dollman penalties.

Chew Valley finished strongly to add a fifth try when the number eight took an inside pass from his scrum half to score a converted try and the full back kicked a penalty in injury time.

On Saturday, the Chiefs entertain Crediton, kicking off at 3pm. Chew Valley 34 Sidmouth 23.